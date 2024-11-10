It’s been one of the most exciting competitions at the Hindi box office. Diwali arrived with dhamaka as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Singham Again clashed at the ticket windows. Tables have turned, and the battle is getting more intense than ever. Scroll below for a detailed 9-day comparison.

BB3 was released on November 1, 2024, coinciding with Diwali. It opened up to a grand box office clash with Singham Again. Despite a lead in pre-sales, the spot bookings remained better for Ajay Devgn’s commercial pot-boiler in the first week. Kartik Aaryan starrer is now gradually becoming the first audience choice as collections haven’t dropped below the 10 crore mark to date.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again

The rise of BB3 against Singham Again is indeed a journey of triumph. In the first week, Rohit Shetty’s directorial had raked in 186.60 crores. On the other hand, Anees Bazmee‘s directorial stood at 168.86 crores. Tables turned from the first Thursday when the cop drama witnessed its first big fall. Take a look at the comparison below:

Singham Again

6 Days: 175.40 crores

Day 7: 11.20 crores

Day 8: 9 crores*

Day 9: 12 crores*

Total: 207.6 crores*

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

6 Days: 156.65 crores

Day 7: 12.21 crores

Day 8: 12.40 crores

Day 9: 18 crores*

Total: 199.26 crores*

The exact difference between both biggies is now 8.34 crores. Today marks the last day of the weekend, and it is now to be seen how close Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gets to its rival.

The working days of the second week will then define the long-term fate of these two Bollywood biggies. Currently, Kartik Aaryan’s film is showing better signs of success.

Besides, it has also recovered 100% of its budget and is raking returns now. Singham Again is yet to recover its cost.

