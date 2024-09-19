This Diwali will mark an epic box office battle between the Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Earlier, rumors were rife that the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had a chat with Singham Again director Rohit Shetty to avert the clash. However, the recent reports rubbished these rumors asserting that the clash was very much on. Now, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee has released a statement.

Anees Bazmee took to his X account to state, “Some media personnel are misinterpreting my statement. As a filmmaker of over 3 decades of experience, I focus on crafting compelling stories, not getting entangled in film release/business dynamics. I’ve seen many films succeed despite releasing on the same day. Seems like my words were lost in translation. Let me rephrase: I’m thrilled for both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Two amazing films, two talented teams. Let’s do it together.” Take a look at his post.

Fans soon started reacting to the same. While some netizens wished luck to Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, others asked Anees Bazmee to avert the clash by postponing his movie. They felt that the Kartik Aaryan starrer might face a tough time competing with Singham Again. One of the fans said, “Postpone Karle Bhai, Kyu Faltu Mein Clash Karne Pe Tule Ho Tumlog?” while another user said, “Please, Sir, postpone Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, it’s a humble request, Sir.” A netizen added, “Kya Faida Sir, Ego Side Pe Rakho.” A fan added, “I think Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 should come on November 14, its a fine date. You should avoid the clash as both movies will suffer the loss.” A netizen said, “Clear Cut Singham3 AgeNikal Jayega Lekin Nuksan Dono Filmo Ko Hoga. Zyada Lecture Dene Ke Alawa Seedha Postpone Kar Dijiye Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Ko.”

Well, it seems like X is divided into two opinions regarding the same. This Diwali will see the battle of the mightiest as these two movies will lock horns at the box office on November 1, 2024. It will be interesting to see which one will emerge triumphant.

