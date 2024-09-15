After a three-way clash on Independence Day, we’re geared up for another mega battle between two big films: Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Both are the third installments of their respective franchise and carry immense box office potential. In a solo release, both could have fetched an unthinkable number, but now, in a clash scenario, their collection will be restricted. Here’s what Anees Bazmee has to say about the high-voltage battle!

This isn’t the first time two Bollywood biggies will be locking horns. Before this, many big films have clashed on Diwali, but this time, it’s a different scenario. We have seen how the business at the Indian box office has scaled up, and considering it, trade experts felt that these two films could mint huge money even with decent content, if released solo. But now, in a clash, screens will be divided, which will eventually limit the box office potential.

Even Anees Bazmee, who has directed Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, feels that clash isn’t a good thing and reinstated that before Singham Again, their film had locked Diwali 2024. While talking to Mid-Day, Bazmee was asked whether he discussed the release date issue with his close friend Ajay Devgn. He said, “Why should I talk to him? It’s a business decision between producers, and I am just the director. Singham Again’s team is insisting on a Diwali release. Clashes are never a good idea. I know that we had announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s release date a year in advance, but what can we do?”

Anees Bazmee added that he never interfered to sort out the clash issue between the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again and hoped that both films would do well at the box office. “Both films are looking good, so both can do well at the box office. Ajay, Akshay, and Rohit are dear friends. They know Anees bhai will never call us to change the movie’s date. I’ve never done that. Each film has its own destiny,” Bazmee quoted.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is scheduled to release on November 1. The makers of Singham Again are yet to announce the exact date of arrival.

