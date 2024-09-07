The most absurd thing that has happened in Bollywood lately is the release calendar of films. After a monster like Stree 2, there are no major releases from Bollywood this month. Even next month, except for one or two films, there’s nothing coming from the Hindi film industry. Unfortunately, the makers of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have failed to capitalize on this free run, and now, they are at loggerheads with each other.

Yes, the festive season gives a major boost in revenue, but it’s no longer necessary to make any film a big success. In today’s time, the content is king, and even if the opening is not that big, any particular good film eventually covers the desirable distance in the long run. And talking about the current scenario, two big films might suffer due to a desire for a Diwali release.

Both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are locked for a clash this Diwali. Both these films are backed by the popularity of the respective franchises and carry an immense potential to break box office records. Both these films look easy 400 crore+ net grossers in a solo arrival, even with decent word-of-mouth. But now, with a clash, they might stay below 400 crores at the Indian box office.

No major Bollywood films have arrived in theatres after the release of Stree 2, which was released on August 15. Yes, the entire month of September is blank. There’s no noteworthy release in October except for Alia Bhatt’s Jigra. So, it’s technically a free run of two months. Singham Again or Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 could have capitalized on this run, minting far beyond expectations with no potential threat. Unfortunately, the makers have made up their minds for an unnecessary clash.

Also, there have been reports that Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force is postponed to Republic Day 2025. Instead of delaying the release, it could have been well accommodated during this September-October slot, giving the film a chance to earn well despite Akshay Kumar’s poor form at the box office.

Even Akshay’s Khel Khel Mein had a golden chance of shining at the Indian box office by avoiding a three-way clash with Stree 2 and Vedaa, and pushing itself for a release in September or October. The way it is holding on well in the urban centers, though on lower levels, Khel Khel Mein had enough chance to mint big moolah with a free run and no competition from Stree 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

