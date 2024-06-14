After the crowded Independence Day, Diwali is now all set to witness a mega clash between two highly-anticipated franchise films. Initially, only Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was supposed to arrive during the festival of lights, but now, even Ajay Devgn is coming with his most-awaited Singham Again, thus leading to a high-voltage box office battle. Keep reading to know more!

Clash with Pushpa 2 averted, only to face a new clash!

For those who don’t know, the Singham threequel was originally scheduled to release on Independence Day. However, the makers of Pushpa 2 later grabbed the same date. As both films were big in stature and had tremendous potential, the Pushpa sequel was left with a solo release, and the Singham film moved away.

In an interesting development, it is now learned that Pushpa 2 has been postponed from its 15th August release. On the other hand, Singham Again has been officially announced for a Diwali release. Singham will now face a clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the current situation.

No 50 crores opening for Singham Again?

Considering the franchise value and popularity of Ajay Devgn in the mass centers, Singham Again had a chance of scoring 50 crores or more on day 1. Even in the big cities, the franchise is highly popular, and if it arrived solo, it would have been a rage at ticket windows. Even in a clash situation, the film carries immense potential, but there are definitely some limitations in terms of box office business.

As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a huge success, it’s no-brainer that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will enjoy a solid screen count in India. So, screens will be divided between the Kartik Aaryan starrer and Singham Again.

Apart from the screen division, the audience will have two options. Not just among the classes but even among the masses, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will give strong competition to Singham Again. So, it’s a clear dent to the film’s potential of taking a might start by raking in 50 crores or more.

Let’s hope the makers of both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 discuss and mutually decide about averting a direct clash at the box office.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Stree 2 VS Vedaa VS Khel Khel Mein – Yes, It’s A Three-Way Clash & Shraddha Kapoor Has An Edge Over Akshay Kumar, John Abraham At The Box Office

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News