With films wrapping up or being in the final stage of the shoot, it was always going to be a crowded calendar in the second half of 2024. The makers are targeting a particular festive season for their outings in order to reap maximum benefits, and as a result, only some special dates are getting occupied by too many films. The latest example is the Independence Day occasion, which will see the arrival of three big releases – Vedaa, Khel Khel Mein, and Stree 2.

Stree 2 joins the Independence Day battle

Yes, you read that right! Not one, not two, but three films are now arriving on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day, 15 August. The first one to grab the date was Vedaa. Later, when it was learned that Pushpa 2 was moving from its Independence Day release, Khel Khel Mein grabbed the date. Now, even the Stree sequel is officially scheduled to release on the same date.

The Stree sequel to shine in a three-way clash?

Out of all three competitors, Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 seems to have a better chance of leaving a mark at the box office, and there are some valid reasons behind it. The first and biggest advantage is that the film enjoys a sequel factor and carries the goodwill of the first installment.

The first part was released in 2018, and it comfortably crossed 100 crores at the Indian box office, emerging as a blockbuster success. It also enjoyed critical acclaim. After so many years, the release of Stree 2 has been highly anticipated, and it has every chance to surprise with its box office performance.

Another advantage is that the Stree sequel belongs to the horror genre, and during the ongoing season, the horror genre is working well for Bollywood. After Shaitaan’s brilliant performance, Munjya is doing really well with audiences. So, for the Shraddha Kapoor starrer, it’s a win-win situation.

In comparison to Stree 2, both Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa are witnessing no buzz at all in the present moment. So, Shraddha Kapoor’s film is already in the driving seat!

