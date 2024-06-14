Soori’s action-comedy Garudan has taken the box office by storm, not only recovering its production cost but also achieving a phenomenal profit that surpasses its budget by over 81%. Read further to learn about Garudan’s worldwide box office collections after two weeks.

Director R.S. Durai Senthilkumar helms the film, which is based on a root story by acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran. Garudan boasts a talented cast. Soori leads the pack as the protagonist, while M. Sasikumar and Unni Mukundan play pivotal roles. The film is a collaborative effort between Vetrimaaran’s Grass Root Film Company and K. Kumar’s Lark Studios, showcasing the combined vision of two prominent production houses in the Tamil film industry.

Breakdown of Garudan’s Box Office Collection in India

Garudan enjoyed a strong opening week, grossing a commendable 23.55 crore at the domestic box office. Week two witnessed a natural decline, but Garudan maintained audience interest with some impressive daily collections. The second Friday saw a slight dip, bringing in 2 crore.

However, the movie bounced back significantly on the second Saturday, showcasing remarkable growth of 50% with collections reaching 3 crore. The momentum continued on Sunday, holding steady at 3 crore.

The weekdays, however, saw a drop as expected, with collections settling at 1.3 crore and 1.15 crore on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. The film managed to pick up slightly on Wednesday, grossing 1.25 crore.

Yesterday, on its 14th day (second Thursday), Garudan continued its run, collecting 1.06 crore. This brings the net India total for the two weeks to a strong 36.31 crore.

Garudan’s Worldwide Collections & ROI

Including overseas collections, Garudan’s performance is even more impressive. The film has garnered a total of 6.5 crore from international markets, pushing its worldwide gross collection to a healthy 49.34 crore. It will comfortably surpass the coveted 50 crore mark today.

However, the true testament to Garudan’s success lies in its return on investment (ROI). Made on a budget of approximately 20 crore, the film has already amassed a net domestic collection of 36.31 crore. This translates to a staggering profit of 16.31 crore, which translates to a phenomenal profit margin of 81.55%.

This remarkable achievement signifies not only the film’s commercial success but also the strong audience appreciation for Soori’s performance and the captivating story.

Garudan’s exceptional performance will surely make the film a Hit at the box office. The film’s profitability further strengthens Soori’s position as a bankable star in the Tamil film industry, and with its potential to cross the 50 crore mark soon, Garudan’s flight at the box office appears far from over.

