Turbo Worldwide Box Office Day 21: Nears Finish Line, Can It Rev Up Past Varshangalkku Shesham's Record?

Mammootty’s action-comedy Turbo seems to be nearing the end of its theatrical run, struggling to maintain momentum in its third week. After 21 days, the film has collected a total of 33.05 crore nett in India, translating to a gross collection of 38.99 crore. However, its performance has seen a significant slowdown since the third weekend. Read on!

Day 19 brought in a meager 9 lakh, followed by a slight increase to 10 lakh on Day 20. But Day 21 witnessed a concerning drop to only 6 lakh, indicating a potential wrap-up for Turbo‘s theatrical run this week.

This puts Turbo in a tight race against the record set by Varshangalkku Shesham, which collected 38.94 crore in India. Looking at the broader Malayalam film landscape in 2024, Turbo falls short of the top contenders. Powerhouses like Manjummel Boys (142 crore) and Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life (85.24 crore) dominate the domestic charts.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Malayalam Films Of 2024 – India Run

Manjummel Boys: 142 crore Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 85.24 crore Aavesham: 85.16 crore Premalu: 76.10 crore Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 46.77 crore Varshangalkku Shesham: 38.94 crore Turbo: 33.05 crore Bramayugam: 27.00 crore Abraham Ozler: 21.00 crore Malaikottai Vaaliban: 14.10 crore

Looking at the worldwide front, the film has garnered a respectable 31 crore overseas, bringing its worldwide total to 70 crore. However, this doesn’t guarantee a spot above Varshangalkku Shesham on the global front either. Varshangalkku Shesham managed 82.44 crore worldwide, making it a tough target to beat with Turbo nearing its conclusion. Here too, behemoths like Manjummel Boys (241.56 crore) and Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life (160.08 crore) reign supreme.

Top 10 Highest-grossing Malayalam Films 2024 – Worldwide

Manjummel Boys: 241.56 crore Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 160.08 crore Aavesham: 156.48 crore Premalu: 132.39 crore Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 89.18 crore Varshangalkku Shesham: 82.44 crore Turbo: 70.00 crore Malaikottai Vaaliban: 29.83 crore Thalavan: 20.95 crore Malayalee From India: 18.62 crore

While Turbo may not break any records, its performance reflects a healthy and competitive landscape for Malayalam cinema in 2024. It’ll be interesting to see how upcoming releases fare in the remaining months.

