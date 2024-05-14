Prithviraj Sukumaran’s survival drama, Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life, has entered its twilight phase at the box office. While the film garnered strong opening week collections exceeding 47 crore, its earnings have dwindled significantly in its seventh week.

Despite the slowdown, Aadujeevitham has managed to secure a respectable total collection. By the end of its 7th week, the film’s domestic gross stands at 100.3 crore, with net collections reaching 85.01 crore. This figure is primarily driven by the Malayalam version, which has amassed 77.34 crore. The film’s performance in other languages remained relatively modest, with Tamil at 4.89 crore, Kannada at 1.91 crore, Telugu at 0.53 crore, and Hindi at a mere 0.34 crore.

Overseas markets have provided a significant boost, contributing a solid 59.5 crore to the film’s total. While specific details regarding individual overseas territories are unavailable, this figure suggests healthy interest for Aadujeevitham beyond Indian borders. This brings the worldwide gross collection of Aadujeevitham to a total of 159.8 crore.

Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life stands at #2 on the 2024 Malayalam box office chart, grossing a commendable 159.8 crore worldwide. Manjummel Boys reigns supreme at the top spot with a massive 241.56 crore collection, while Aavesham follows closely behind at #3 with 154.37 crore.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

