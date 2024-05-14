Star Box Office Collection Day 4: Kavin Raj Film Becomes 7th Highest Kollywood Grosser Of 2024; Eyes Lal Salaam, Rathnam, Siren

Kavin Raj’s latest film, Star, has taken the Kollywood box office by storm. Within its first four days, it exceeded the lifetime collections of multiple 2024 releases. Scroll down to read more!

Star, a Tamil romantic drama, follows Kalai, an aspiring actor from a humble background, as he navigates the challenges of breaking into the glamorous world of Kollywood. The film is directed by Elan, known for his acclaimed work Pyaar Prema Kadhal, and features Kavin Raj as the lead. Actresses Aaditi Pohankar and Preity Mukhundhan join the cast alongside veteran actors Lal and Geetha Kailasam.

Star earned an estimated 1.11 crore on its first Monday, bringing its total net India collections to a strong 11.41 crore.

This impressive performance has positioned Star as the 7th Highest Grossing Kollywood Movie of the year, already eclipsing films like Romeo (8.50 crore), Kalvan (3.25 crore), and Lover (8.20 crore). With sights set on surpassing Siren (14.10 crore) and Rathnam (14.27 crore), Star has a clear shot at the top 5. However, achieving the coveted number one spot currently held by Ayalaan (49.50 crore) might be a stretch.

While Star enjoys its success, it faces stiff competition from the horror-comedy Aranmanai 4, which has raked in a hefty 42.90 crore at the Indian box office (as of May 13).

A Look at Top 10 Highest Grossers Of 2024 – Kollywood Films

Ayalaan – 49.50 crore

Aranmanai 4: 42.9* crore

Captain Miller – 43 crore

Lal Salaam – 17.50 crore

Rathnam: 14.27 crore

Siren – 14.10 crore

Star – 11.41* crore

Romeo: 8.50 crore

Lover: 8.20 crore

Kalvan: 3.25 crore

Despite the competition, Star’s performance is a pleasant surprise for the industry and a testament to Kavin Raj’s growing fanbase. The film’s positive word-of-mouth and strong performance in Kavin’s home state of Tamil Nadu are key factors driving its success. Whether Star can maintain its momentum and challenge for the top spot remains to be seen, but one thing’s for certain – Kavin Raj’s star is definitely on the rise.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections of Kollywood films and verdicts of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: 7 Must-See Soubin Sahir Movies If You Loved Manjummel Boys

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News