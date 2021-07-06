The shooting for the second season of the crime thriller drama series “She”, written by Imtiaz Ali has started. The web series casts Aaditi Pohankar in the central role and also features Vishwas Kini, Kishore Kumar G., Shivani Rangole and Suhita Tatte.

“She” season two is set to take the story of Bhumika Pardesi, played Aaditi, forward.

After swearing her allegiance to drug-lord Nayak, essayed by Kishore Kumar G., she must walk the dangerous line between siding with the police or with crime, while simultaneously exploring her newfound sexual liberation, as Nayak’s larger plan unfolds.

Written by Imtiaz Ali and directed by Arif Ali, filming has begun for season two. The first season of She received some amazing reviews and was hailed for the layering of the universe.

