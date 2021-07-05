On July 3, Kaun Banega Crorepati completed 21 years since it first aired on television. One of the most popular and successfully running reality shows – KBC, has been hosted by Amitabh Bachchan (Season 1, 2, 4 to 13) and Shah Rukh Khan (Season 3). Recently, the show’s producer Siddharth Basu was quizzed about the contestants’ ‘sob stories’ and if they are used to get more views.

For the unversed, a lot had been spoken recently regarding makers using ‘sob stories’ to make their shows emotional and thereby garner a higher TRP rating. This news made headlines when Amit Kumar, a guest judge on Indian Idol 12, said that the makers asked him to praise the contestants on the singing show even if he didn’t like it.

While in conversation with Indian Express recently, Siddharth Basu spoke about if Kaun Banega Crorepati also uses sob stories to increase its TRP. Shedding light on it, the show’s producer said, “KBC has never been just another quiz show. The human story has always mattered, and that’s what created the sensation of the first season in India, based on which Vikas wrote his book Q&A. It’s never been only sob stories though on KBC. If people get emotional, that’s not engineered. That’s natural on a life-changing show before a massive audience and a larger-than-life host. There is a huge range of people from across the length of India on KBC telling engaging and relatable stories about ordinary Indians. It’s a show that touches lives with the heart as well as the mind.”

The Kaun Banega Crorepati producer also spoke about Shah Rukh Khan‘s short stint as the host of the quiz based game show. Stating that SRK tried to host the show with his own ‘charm and wit,’ Siddharth Basu added that the shoes were too big to fill. He said, “What didn’t work with SRK was the comparison with AB. I think SRK did KBC in his own way with charm and wit, and as far as I know, it garnered good ratings. We have done three shows with SRK, and I believe he is one of the most natural TV hosts who can think on his feet. But let’s face it, AB will always be the ABC of KBC, and on this show, those are very big shoes to fill.”

