Indian Idol 12 has been in the limelight for quite a long time now, but for all the wrong reasons. The controversy started after the show aired a Kishore Kumar special episode. But later, the focus shifted on the judgement of the show, which, according to many, is biased. Well, the host Aditya Narayan never misses a chance to defend the singing reality show, and this time again, he was at it but maintained a cool.

Aditya spoke about the accusations the reality show is getting about the doctored judgement. We sure know you want to know what does he feel about it. So, keep scrolling further to know more about it.

In an interview with Spotboye, Aditya Narayan spoke about Indian Idol 12 and said, “Our producers Sony, Fremantle & TCT along with the entire team are thrilled with the love and success of the current season. This is the most-watched reality show in the entire past decade. We want to focus on that. We would rather not think about the negativity.”

Aditya Narayan also revealed that Indian Idol 12 is almost in the last phase and is about to end. Talking about this, he said, “We are in the last four weeks of the show. We want to wrap up the season with love and positivity.”

There were certain reports in the past which hinted that the judges are under pressure to say good things about the contestants. But dismissing these reports, Aditya said, “Everyone who is giving quotes on being persuaded to be positive about Indian Idol contestants is colleagues and friends. Let me assure them, as long as I am hosting Indian Idol, no one here needs to praise anyone for the heck of it. Be yourself, say what you want and just come visit our show and bless us. I speak only for myself. I can’t speak on behalf of other seasons as the team/production was entirely different.”

Well, we are sure that fans are excited for the grand finale of Indian Idol 12. But, before that, you tell us that do you agree with Aditya Narayan’s statements?

