Avika Gor is one of the popular stars on Indian television. She became a household name after she played the role of Anandi in the popular daily drama Balika Vadhu, which was based on the social issue of child marriage in India. She was only 10 when she essayed the role.

Advertisement

Avika later appeared in another popular soap Sasural Simar Ka alongside Dipika Kakkar. She then also appeared in a couple of reality shows before switching to the Telugu industry and did several projects over there. Now the actress has opened up about her initial days in her career and how she has come a long way from there.

Advertisement

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Avika Gor said, “When I started working I was seven-eight. When I did Balika Vadhu, I was 10. At that time, I didn’t even realize what was happening. For me, it was just dressing up going on the set and saying a few dialogues and just having fun. It was a hobby that’s how it all started. I never looked at it as a show that is doing well. Much later I think during Sasural Simar Ka, I understood the meaning of TRP. I didn’t even before that even knew what all of this means. Till then, it was just like a show is there and it’s good and I’m having fun. And which kid doesn’t like to dress up every day. So that’s what was happening with me. So, I was very innocent and naive at that point.”

Avika Gor further said, “I didn’t really get what was happening but later obviously when I realized and when I saw people expected a lot out of me I remember a lot of people also mentioned that I should do more social dramas because people connect with me on that level too much and which is nice, which is fair for them to expect.”

Avika further continued, “But at the same time, I also an actress who would love to do a rom-com which doesn’t have a social drama and which doesn’t have a social message that needs to reach or teach somebody.”

Must Read: Indian Idol 12: Mohd Danish Breaks Silence On Trolls, “Some Say My Singing Is More About Noise…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube