Indian Idol 12 has been making a hell lot of noise lately and the reasons aren’t very favourable. The show is being bashed by the viewers over its allegedly fake sob stories and melodrama. Salim Merchant, Sunidhi Chauhan have been amongst other former judges who have exposed the show. Contestant Mohd Danish is now breaking his silence over being mercilessly trolled. Read on for details!

In the past few days, we have witnessed how Shanmukhapriya has been affected by trolls. Her yodelling has been termed as ‘shouting and yelling’ by many viewers. Veteran singer Javed Akhtar who gave her a pep talk on dealing with trolls was slammed by the viewers overpraising the contestant too!

Now, Mohd Danish is breaking his silence on being accused of creating noise with his singing. The Indian Idol 12 contestant told Hindustan Times, “I won’t say that trolls don’t affect me. It does but then I don’t let such things worry me; I am trying hard so that I can please people who expect much more from me. Some say that my singing is more about noise however, judges at the show as well as other learned guests have showered praises for those performances. Anyway, at the end of the day, I just want to make everyone happy with my singing!”

Mohd Danish added that he’s more focused on his career. Talking about his journey, the aspiring singer added, “I never thought that I will get so much popularity and meri kala (art of singing) will reach worldwide. I just wanted to make a name in the music industry and Indian Idol is a platform that I always knew would lead to it. Now I want to realise my dream of singing for Salman (Khan) sir, Shahrukh (Khan) sir, (AR) Rahman sir and other big composers.”

Do you think it is fair to mercilessly troll the Indian Idol 12 contestants? Share with us in the comments section below.

