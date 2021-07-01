Indian Idol 12 may be a weekend show but it’s being enjoying buzz throughout the week. Well, the reasons aren’t all favourable. The singing reality show has been receiving a lot of backlash over its sob stories and allegedly fake praises. Salim Merchant was the latest one to confirm the claims. In the latest update, Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukhapriya and other contestants have been sent home. Read on for why this is happening!

Due to the COVID restrictions in Mumbai, most shows had to shift their base to different cities. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had switched their location to Silvassa. Similarly, Indian Idol was being shot in Daman.

The entire Indian Idol 12 team including the judges, contestants and the host were in Daman shooting for the show. But now that the restrictions are eased, the base is shifting back to Mumbai. But the contestants including Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukhapriya, Arunita Kanjilal and others have been sent home.

Before you get worried, it’s actually for a good reason. The Indian Idol 12 contestants have been sent to interact with the local crowd in their hometown. As the finale gets closer, the intention is to help the contestants make an appeal to their loved ones, so that they receive a plethora of votes.

Pawandeep Rajan on his homecoming met Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat. He even shared his experience and told Bollywood Life, “I am humbled to meet the CM of Uttarakhand. Indian Idol truly has given me more than I have ever imagined. It is one of the most prestigious platforms that allows the contestant to receive this much amount of fame and recognition. But at the same time, I am overwhelmed with the love, respect and acknowledgment that everyone has showcased towards me. This moment of meeting the honorable CM Tirath Singh Rawat is truly special and will be etched in my memory forever.”

