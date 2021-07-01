One of the most talked-about exes of Bollywood remains to be Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan. The duo looked like a dream couple and fans even expected them to tie the knot. However, they split for the worse and there were allegations of physical abuse and whatnot! But not everything was dirty before the breakup. Here’s a small snippet from their good times!

It was back in 1999 when Aishwarya and Salman were head over heels in love with each other. Their romance blossomed on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. There also have been rumours that it was Khan who recommended the actress’ name to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the film.

Aishwarya Rai appeared on the Simi Garewal show back in 1999. The host asked her, “Who would you say is the s*xiest and most gorgeous man (in the industry)?” The actress initially tried to switch the word ‘s*xiest’ with charming. But the host stuck to the original option.

Aishwarya Rai took a lot of time to think before she answered, “Someone who’s obviously selected among the list of Indian men internationally recently… Salman Khan, if we are talking about his physical appearance.”

That truly seems to be a hint to their blossoming love, wasn’t it? Unfortunately, things did not work out post a togetherness of almost 2 years. It was in 2002 when Aishwarya publicly announced her split with Salman.

“Salman and I broke up last March, but he isn’t able to come to terms with it…After we broke up, he would call me and talk rubbish,” Aishwarya Rai said.

The actress also added that Salman Khan would beat her up and even abuse himself when she wouldn’t pick up his calls. It turned out to be a huge controversy at that time.

