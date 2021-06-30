“Delhi Belly” will complete 10 years of release on July 1, and the film’s director Abhinay Deo says he is currently writing a script of the same genre as the film.

The quirky action comedy released on July 1, 2011, and was produced by superstar Aamir Khan. The film featured Aamir’s nephew Imran Khan along with Kunaal Roy Kapur, Vir Das, Poorna Jagannathan and Shenaz Treasurywala in pivotal roles.

“It’s not often that filmmakers take the risk to stray from a stereotypical story format and experiment with something new. It takes guts to be involved in the making of a movie like Delhi Belly. We were lucky to be backed by a producer like Aamir Khan, who paved a way for filmmakers like us that could revolutionalise the movie market in India. Not to forget getting a chance to work with actors like Imran, Kunaal and Vir who had their charisma and charm to draw the audience. This genre is my all-time favourite,” said Deo.

Is there a chance of a sequel of it? “Not a sequel, but I am working on a script that is in the same space as Delhi Belly,” the director signed off.

Meanwhile, Comedian-actor Vir Das on Wednesday went down memory lane and recalled working in the film “Delhi Belly”, which was released nine years ago on this day.

“9 years since this madness dropped. Still some of the most fun and hardest work I’ve ever seen done on a film.

“Whenever an idea I’m working on seems too outrageous or crazy, I remind myself that ‘Delhi Belly’ exists, was made, and was watched,” Vir Das wrote.

Along with it, he shared a still from the movie, which also featured Imran Khan and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, “Delhi Belly” was pitched as an adult comedy. Imran’s maternal uncle Aamir Khan was one of the co-producers of the movie.

