When the first lockdown restrictions were relaxed, Akshay Kumar was the first actor to resume shooting for his much-awaited movie Bell Bottom. He didn’t want his fans to be disappointed and did not want them to wait longer for his release. Well, now that the movie is all set for its release, the question is that will it get an early OTT release? Well, the latest buzz is that Amazon Prime Video has offered the team of this film a premium pricing to have an early OTT release. But the multiplex association has revolted against it.

It was earlier reported that Akshay and the team had opted for an early premiere on Amazon Prime Video. In fact, it was also revealed that the film would premiere on the OTT platforms within 3 weeks of its theatrical release date. But, as we already said, this has created quite a stir amongst the multiplex owners. Keep reading further to know more about this scoop.

According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, some trade sources have decided to raise their concerns on the premiere in such a short timeframe on OTT. But, a source close to the team of the Akshay Kumar starrer has informed that they have received an offer of premium pricing from Amazon Prime Video if they decide on an early premiere. “If the film premieres within 3 weeks of release, Amazon Prime Video will pay the Bell Bottom team an additional Rs. 30 crores over and above their signed deal [the conventional premiere pattern of 6 to 8 weeks].”

“This is a big amount for the team of Bell Bottom, as the theatrical revenues are expected to be low given the pandemic scenario. It’s the magnitude of money that’s too lucrative for them to reject, and hence, they have more or less zeroed in on this release plan. As it is, the film would do minuscule business post the 2 weeks run given the current pandemic. So it’s better to grab the additional Rs. 30 crores and make it a win and win scenario for producers. Even exhibitors would get some fresh content to screen,” the source explained.

Although the producers will be benefitting from this, the exhibition sector, which is the worst hit in the pandemic, will suffer more. The source said, “While it’s a profitable move for producers, the exhibitors might lose out on the audience. Why would anyone risk watching a film in theatres if it’s available for free in less than 20 days?”

The source further continued, “The single screens are bleeding, and such a move will hamper their business further in the longer run. Short OTT window would mean faster death of single screens, as it would open up another avenue for producers to mint money. Today, it’s Bell Bottom, tomorrow, it could be anyone else.”

Now you tell us that where do you want to watch this Akshay Kumar starrer? In the theatres or OTT platforms?

