As Krrish, the second film in the superhero film franchise starring Hrithik Roshan in the titular role, completed 15 years, the actor surprised fans with the news of Krrish 4. This announcement led to excitement among his fans, and social media was abuzz with what “the future brings” – his words, not mine. And it seems like HR is impressed with a plot written by a fan.

Advertisement

In the midst of all the excitement, a Twitter user, Ꮪambit (@LuciferIite), took to the microblogging site and shared a plot he penned for the upcoming superhero movie. This tweet and storyline reached the superhero star, and he shared his views about it. Read all about it below.

Sharing his plot for Krrish 4 on Twitter, this user wrote, “I wrote a #Krrish4 Wattpad storyline in 5 minutes Rakesh Roshan could never.” Hrithik Roshan seemed intrigued by the storyline and complimented the netizen on his creativity. Quoting his tweet, the Bollywood star wrote just one word – “Imagination,” along with a hundred points symbol emoji. Check it out:

Imagination 💯 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 28, 2021

Advertisement

The Krrish 4 plot penned by this Twitter user (in 5 minutes) reads – “Nasiruddin shah from past comes back to 2022 to take revenge from Krishna (he us a supervillain now since he went back to Koi Mil Gaya days and captured some Alien) through the time machine And steals Krishna and Priya’s kid and goes back to 2006. Krishna builds a time machine to go back to 2006 again to rescue his son. Both Krishna and Priya time travel to 2006 to save their kid where Nasiruddin captured Krrish after multiple fighting sequences. Priya is all alone helpless in 2006 when Jadu shows up and he gave her super powers to save her husband and kid. Them she fought woth his villians to free Krishna then in the end they both destroy Nasiruddin’s kingdom and his time machine with the help of Jaadu.”

Talking about Krrish 4, reports suggest this instalment of the superhero film franchise would be set against the backdrop of time travel. It also states that Jadoo – the alien who made an appearance in the first film Koi… Mil Gaya (2003), and gave the leads their powers, will feature in it. Kudos to Sambit for staying up-to-date with the news and incorporating it into his storyline.

What do you think of this plot? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Must Read: Raj Kaushal, Mandira Bedi’s Husband, Passes Away After Suffering A Heart Attack

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube