It hasn’t been hidden about the number of times Kangana Ranaut would demean Taapsee Pannu. From calling her the ‘sasti version’ of herself to a ‘B-grade’ actor, multiple potshots have been taken in the past. But the Tejas actress is currently off Twitter after her account was suspended by the officials. Does the Haseen Dillruba actress miss her? Obviously, not! Read on for all the details.

There have been multiple times in the past where Kangana mocked Taapsee just for the sake of ‘time pass.’ Any opinion put forth by the Badla actress would be judged by Ranaut. There has been a Twitter war, a lot of negativity even when Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar were cast for an elderly role in Saand Ki Aankh.

Now that Kangana Ranaut is finally off Twitter and there’s a lot of silence, Taapsee Pannu definitely doesn’t miss her contemporary. Asked about the same, she told Hindustan Times, “No, I don’t miss her. I didn’t miss her or want her, also before. She’s too irrelevant for me, in my personal life. She’s an actor, she’s a colleague in that respect. But more than that, she doesn’t hold any relevance in my life. I don’t have any feelings for her, good or bad. And I think hate and love both come from the heart. If you hate someone, it comes from the heart.”

Taapsee Pannu continued, “But the worst is when you don’t care when you’re indifferent towards that person when that person doesn’t hold any value or relevance in your life. I think that’s the worst feeling a person can have for the other. And that is that, so it doesn’t matter to me.”

Well, Taapsee has set the records straight. Let’s see if Kangana Ranaut has anything to respond to this! Only time will tell.

