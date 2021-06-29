Yash is one such actor who has a massive fan following. The actor is now a Pan-India star, and his craze is from North to South. It is always said that some fans can go to any extent to meet their favourite stars or get their attention. But, can you believe a fan burning himself only coz he couldn’t meet his superstar?

Well, something like this had happened with the KGF star, and he was shaken by this entire incident. Today in this throwback story, we will take you back to the time when the actor opened up about this incident and slammed this kind of ‘dangerous fan following’ in his statements. Keep reading further.

According to reports in India Today, Ravi Raghuram, a fan of Yash had burned himself when he couldn’t meet the star. This youngster had gone to the actor’s residence on his birthday, but the watchman told him that the KGF actor is not in town.

This really upset the young fans, and he decided to take this drastic step of burning himself with petrol in front of Yash’s house. Reportedly, Ravi sustained 70% burn injury and succumbed to the wounds after few days. After this incident, the actor came up with a statement slamming this kind of ‘dangerous fan following’.

He was quoted as saying, “He (Ravi) has clicked selfies with me on my birthday (last year). I’m sorry to say but this is not fandom and I don’t believe he can be a fan. I request my fans to never take such drastic steps. A few days before my birthday, I had put out a video saying I am not celebrating my birthday this year. This is very hurtful.”

Yash added, “Is this fandom? No, I don’t think so. I have always told my fans to be responsible persons. I have conveyed to them many times through interviews and on social media that the only way they can show me appreciation is by being responsible, taking care of their families and being good human beings.”

Although the actor visited Ravi in the Victoria hospital in Bengaluru, he said that he wouldn’t visit such fans ever again as it would set a wrong example.

