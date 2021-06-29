Australian skipper David Warner is well known for his hilarious videos and quirky posts on social media. He has now shared a picture of SS Rajamouli’s film RRR wherein superimposed his face on Ram Charan. The result is sure to leave you in splits! Scroll down to see it.

Warner was last seen in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. After the league got suspended due to the spread of Covid-19, he spent almost a month in isolation before reuniting with his family. Now he has shared a picture of superimposing himself and Kane Williamson on RRR poster.

Sharing the picture, David Warner captioned it, “This stuff makes me 😂 we have such amazing supporters. Thanks for sending in your pics and videos. So much love ❤️ #cricket #fans #cricket #bike @kane_s_w @sunrisers_orange_army” Take a look at the picture below:

Here is the original poster of SS Rajamouli’s film RRR featuring Ram Charan and NTR Jr.

Moving at a rapid pace 🤘🏻

Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie@tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon. 🔥🌊 pic.twitter.com/6g1h5yTQhK — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) June 29, 2021

Previously, David Warner used a snippet from The Hook-Up song from the movie Student of The Year 2 and shared it on Instagram. In the video, the Aussie cricketer superimposed his face on that of actor Tiger Shroff’s face. Needless to say, the result was hilarious.

Warner could be seen grooving to the song, which also features actress Alia Bhatt. Sharing the video, he captioned it, “Back by popular demand #whoami #india #song.”

David Warner’s hilarious post left his fans and followers in splits. Even his former teammate Brett Lee also posted laughing emojis in the comments section. David’s wife Candice also reacted to the hilarious clip by posting a series of heart emojis.

