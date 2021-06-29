Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Atlee’s collaboration for a film is making a lot of buzz. Since then several reports claimed that Tamil actress Nayanthara has been roped in for the film which marks her Bollywood debut. Now the latest report throws more light on her film.

Following SRK’s ‘#AskMeAnything’ session on Twitter, reports were rife that a south filmmaker has been planning to rope in the popular south actress in his Bollywood debut film. The film will be the actress’s third collaboration with the director. She has worked in his debut film Raja Rani and the last film Bigil.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Nayanthara has not yet agreed to work in Atlee‘s Bollywood debut film. The film is tentatively titled Sankee which is not a remake of a Tamil film but an original. Reportedly, she is unlikely to go pan-India without knowing her role is substantial.

A source revealed to the publication, “She is in no hurry to do a Bollywood film. Of course, she will do one. But the role has to justify her presence. She has not said yes to the Atlee project. I think he is still writing it. Once he completes the script, only then would we know if her presence is justified by the script. Until then it is just a rumour and not a news report.”

As per a recent report, Shah Rukh Khan will be playing a double role in the film. King Khan is eager to jump on the project and Karan Johar’s Dharma Production is producing the film. It will feature some amazing action sequences. Another report claims that the star is also in talks with the filmmaker duo Raj & DK of The Family Man fame for a film. It is touted to be a comedy-action thriller.

