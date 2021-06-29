Katrina Kaif is truly one of the most mesmerizing beauties in Bollywood. And well, it’s not just the look but also her wit and the acting chops. Why would any man on earth want to make her his sister? Exactly what even Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar once went through. Read on for all the details!

Akshay and Katrina have worked together in multiple films. Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, Blue, De Dana Dan, Tees Maar Khan are amongst others. They will be next seen together in Sooryavanshi. Their sizzling chemistry hasn’t been hidden from anyone, exactly why every filmmaker wants to rope in this blockbuster pair.

But Katrina Kaif once revealed that she wanted to tie rakhi to Akshay Kumar during Tees Maar Khan shoot. The actress revealed on Koffee With Karan, “Nobody is there, nobody is really paying any attention to me. Who do I see walking in the door? A person I have great regard for, a person who I consider a dear friend, and according to me, I don’t see anything wrong with it. So I asked him, ‘Can I tie you a rakhi?’ And Akshay Kumar says, ‘Katrina, do you want a slap?’”

After Akshay Kumar rejected the idea, Katrina Kaif even went to Arjun Kapoor with the idea. She revealed, “So, then I was going to a friend’s house that night, and I was a little dejected and disheartened. And who do I see in front of me? Arjun! So cuddly and sweet. At that time, he was cuddly. Now, of course, he is very fit. So cuddly and sweet, he was standing there, and so lovable that I said, ‘That’s it, Arjun, you are going to be my rakhi brother.”

What followed by was rather hilarious!

“He ran away. And when I say ran away, he literally ran away out the door. And then, the next day, when I tried to chase him again, he ran away,” Katrina Kaif revealed.

Well, Katrina Kaif doesn’t have a rakhi brother and her ‘good looks’ are to be blamed for it!

