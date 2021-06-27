Kamaal R Khan has been sanctioned multiple warnings against talking about Salman Khan on his social media handles. But it seems, even a single day does not end right for KRK unless he talks about the superstar. His latest tweet involves Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and a usual clarification! Read on for all the details.

To begin with, this isn’t the first time that Kamaal has attacked Salman and dragged Arjun into the matter. As most know, Malaika is his brother Arbaaz’s ex-wife. The actress is currently dating Arjun and the couple may soon even tie the knot.

KRK in his latest tweet launched a new dig at Salman Khan as he wrote to Arjun Kapoor, “Bhai Launde #ArjunKapoor Tiger Hai Tu. Gurda Hai Tere Main. Dunke Ki Chot Par Cheen Liya! Salute you!”

Viewers were smart enough to understand what he meant. Many Salman Khan fans and others started backlashing him in the comments section over his cheap stunt. As many know, Kamaal R Khan had previously even dragged Disha Patani, so Malaika Arora isn’t the only victim.

But KRK says that he didn’t target Salman Khan and Malaika’s Arora’s estranged relationship. His tweet as per his claims was in reference to Ek Villain 2.

“Dear people, why do you always think wrong? Main Toh #EkVillain2 Ko #SidharthMalhotra Se Cheen Ne Ki Baat Kar Raha Hun! Nothing else!” he clarified in another tweet.

Dear people, why do you always think wrong? Main Toh #EkVillain2 Ko #SidharthMalhotra Se Cheen Ne Ki Baat Kar Raha Hun! Nothing else! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 26, 2021

KRK received backlash even on his follow-up tweet.

“Ye dekho isne photo konsi daali aur baat ek villain 2 ki karra hai public inti bhi pagal nai hai,” a user wrote.

Another wrote, “Doglapan ban karo janab, Roze mehshar k din Allah ko muh dikhana hai.”

A user wrote, “Tujhse ganda insaan ho nyi sakta”

