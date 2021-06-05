For KRK, getting slapped a defamation notice by Salman Khan has become an opportunity to gain his social media followers using lousy tactics. After a misdirected Govinda tweet, he’s now tagging Arjun Kapoor in his latest tweet and thanking him for the support calling him the only ‘real mard’ of Bollywood.

For the unversed, KRK tweeted thanking Govinda and said, “Govinda Bhai thank you for your love and support. I won’t disappoint you!” As the media started covering the news, he took three days to post clarification news regarding the same.

He then clarified that he wasn’t talking about the ‘actor’ Govinda but his friend. How stupid you’ve to be to buy this? Now, in another (what seems to be) publicity gimmick, KRK has tagged Arjun Kapoor singing praises about him.

He tweeted, “Thank you so much @arjunk26 Bhai for your call and long discussion. Now I understood that you are only my real friend in Bollywood. And you are the only real MARD who is not scared of anyone. Now I will never ever criticise your film.”

Thank you so much @arjunk26 Bhai for your call and long discussion. Now I understood that you are only my real friend in Bollywood. And you are only real MARD who is not scared of anyone. Now I will never ever criticise your film. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 4, 2021

In the past, KRK has bashed Arjun Kapoor in a not-so-critique way. He had said in the past, “When I saw Arjun Kapoor in his first film then I said- He can become a good villain, But he can never ever become an actor. And it’s true today. His career is almost finished. After his next three disasters, he will become the producer Ka Beta producer only.”

When I saw Arjun Kapoor in his first film then I said- He can become good villain, But he can never ever become actor. And it’s true today. His career is almost finished. After his next 3 disasters, he will become the producer Ka Beta producer only. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 6, 2018

Arjun Kapoor has been in the news for his differences with Salman Khan, which could be the only rational reason for KRK to mention him. What do you think about the same? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

