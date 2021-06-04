The latest doppelganger who is taking the internet by storm is Shah Rukh Khan’s spitting image Ibrahim Qadri. It’s really difficult to figure out a difference between the two. Especially when he performs SRK’s signature steps or expressions – you’ll get a deja vu and would barely be able to differentiate who’s the real Khan among the two.

Ibrahim has over 47K followers on Instagram and has been entertaining fans mimicking SRK in his videos.

Fans have been going gaga over Ibrahim Qadri’s videos on Instagram and calling him Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelganger. Take a look at his videos here:

Ibrahim Qadri does look like a spitting image of Shah Rukh Khan. There’s no second doubt about it!

A fan commented, “You look ditto like Shah Rukh Khan”, another fan commented, “You should have been cast opposite SRK in FAN” and a third fan commented, “You will shock Shah Rukh if you ever meet him”.

Meanwhile, as per an insider on the recent development of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, “Some members of Pathan crew have received their jabs, the majority will be vaccinated over the next week. Buzz in the industry is that the government will give a green signal to shoots after June 15. That way, the team will be ready to begin filming in a bio-bubble. The production house is treading carefully, given the impact of the second wave, and will film the portions entirely inside the Yash Raj studio in Andheri,” reports Mid Day.

Backed by Aditya Chopra, Pathan is being helmed by Siddharth Anand. It also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles. The music will be composed by Vishal-Shekhar.

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan’s duplicate Ibrahim Qadri? Tell us in the comments below.

