It is well known that liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s son Siddharth Mallya and Deepika Padukone dated for a while before she got married to Ranveer Singh. But did you know that Siddharth wanted to romance global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas on a show? Scroll down to know more.

Siddharth and Deepika‘s alleged affair started when the actress became the brand ambassador of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore owned by Mallya. Their lip-lock at an IPL match became the talk of the town and cleared the air about their relationship status. Sid has also gone on record and said he dated the Padmaavat actress.

As per the DNA report, Siddharth Mallya wanted to romance Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Well, not in real life though. He wanted to play the role of Priyanka’s love interest in her American TV series Quantico. Sid at that time was pursuing acting at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London. He even auditioned for the role but couldn’t make it to the final cut.

Siddharth Mallya said, “Priyanka’s character is called Alex and I had read up for the part of her lover. I guess I didn’t get the part because they wouldn’t want two Indians opposite each other. But I have to tell you it was the best pilot script that I had read. I did a talent show with ABC, which is why I got to read for a lot of parts for their shows. Quantico was by far their best!.”

When Quantico was released, Priyanka Chopra Jonas received a backlash for being an Indian in an all American show. However, Siddharth Mallya believes that he would be a victim of the backlash since he isn’t ‘traditionally look Indian’. He said to the publication, “I won’t get nitpicked in the US, neither should she have. She probably was marketed as a Bollywood superstar, but I am not one, so I don’t come with that baggage. Sid Mallya the name could also be from anywhere in the world. I don’t traditionally look Indian.”

