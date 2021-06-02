Parineeti Chopra has sought fan advice. She wants to don streetwear and be like Gen Z, and needs their opinion.

“I wanna wear streetwear and be ‘candid on Instagram’ like Gen Z. Please advise,” Parineeti wrote as caption for an image from her Turkish holiday.

In the image that Parineeti Chopra posted on Instagram, she is seen in sweatpants and a sweatshirt. She completed her look with sneakers, sunglasses and a satchel.

Check out the post shared by Parineeti below:

Parineeti’s brother Shivang Chopra wrote: “Ahemmm…. This is where i shine!!! Lessgo. @parineetichopra.”

The actress has two releases this year – Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Saina.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra, who has Animal coming up with Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, says that all actors need to take stock of the quality of cinema they are offering before signing films.

“Today is the age of content and anything that’s sub-par won’t be accepted by audiences, who have access to clutter-breaking content emerging from across the world. We actors and filmmakers have to keep this in mind,” she sid.

