Ranbir Kapoor is known as the lover boy of Bollywood. One could literally compare him to Brad Pitt in this arena. He’s dated the most beautiful women of Bollywood – Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and now Alia Bhatt. But do you know that he wanted to go the Kylie Jenner way and have children in his mid-20s? Read on for all the details!

For the unversed, Kylie Jenner was just 20 when she welcomed her first daughter. She began dating Travis Scott and within a year, the couple welcomed baby Stormi. The couple may not be together anymore but the beauty mogul loves her daughter beyond the world! Their twinning pictures and other videos always manage to steal the limelight.

As for Ranbir Kapoor, he wanted to settle down in his mid-20s. Just not that, the Brahmastra actor was hopeless romantic and wanted children around that time too! The actor revealed it all during a promotional event of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, also starring Deepika Padukone.

Ranbir Kapoor said, “We are at times now where we should not give deadlines to marriage, age. When one falls in love, a wedding will happen, then children will happen. I think everything is natural progress.”

But it was Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani director and good friend Ayan Mukerji who changed his mindset. Ranbir Kapoor continued, “This is Ayan’s teaching to me. When I got to know him four years back, I was in a hurry to get married. I said, ‘I want to get married, I want to get married, I want to have children.’ He would tell me, ‘Relax, you’re just starting out your career, meet people, live your life a bit then get married.”

Ranbir is 38 now and more than focused on his career. He planned to tie the knot with Alia Bhatt but the pandemic spoilt all the plans!

