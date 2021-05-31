We often received lough love from our parents to face the real world. When you’re from one of the prestigious film family, tough love is all you get from all corners. Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor too received tough love from his late father Rishi Kapoor.

Advertisement

Ranbir, who made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s film Saawariya, went on to deliver several hits thereby establishing himself in the industry. Despite being an acclaimed actor, he couldn’t impress his late father and veteran actor Rishi.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor once revealed why his father never appreciated his films during his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat many years ago. As per IBTimes, he talked about both personal and professional life. He said, “It’s true. The thing is, my father is a very honest person. He never says something just to make somebody happy. My mother is a big fan of mine, whatever I do, is the best for her. But, my father always says, something is missing. His father used to always tell him something is missing.”

Ranbir further during the interview said, “My mother asked him once, ‘why don’t you ever like Ranbir? Why don’t you ever like his performance?’ He got reminded of a story that his father had told him, that there was a young boy who used to walk the tightrope every day with his father on the road and people would come to watch. He used to put on a good show every night people would applaud him, he would earn a lot of money. And every night the boy would ask his father, ‘How was it today?’ And his Day would say, ‘Something is missing. After many days and years and one day, the boy asked, ‘I’ve been working hard for so long, and I do so well, people enjoy my show, why do you keep saying there’s something missing?’ The father says, ‘The day I say it was good, you will lose focus, and maybe you’ll fall off the rope.’ So I think the meaning behind this story is profound. And I respect the fact that I’ve probably not yet given the performance that my father is impressed by.”

Rishi Kapoor is one of the most respected actors in the film industry. He passed away on April 30 last years after battling cancer. He was 67 when he breathed his last but now his legacy lives on.

Must Read: KRK Promises To Destroy Salman Khan’s Career & Make Him A TV Actor, Says “It’s Your Antim Time”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube