Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead is one of the much-awaited films. As fans are eagerly waiting for SLB’s magnum opus, his next film is already making headlines. Interestingly, the latest report claims the filmmaker is reuniting with Deepika Padukone.

After Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is already planning for his next film Baiju Bawra. As per reports, the filmmaker has been fine-tuning the script for the past year to bring the epic back to life for the modern-day audience.

Now as per Pinkvilla, SLB is very keen on bringing Deepika Padukone on board to play the role of a female lead in the film. A source close to the development said, “Ever since Bhansali decided to revisit Baiju Bawra, he was clear on getting Deepika on board the film to play the role of dacoit queen, Roopmati, from the 1952 original. Both Deepika and SLB have done multiple meetings to discuss the film and the character and the talks are in the advanced stage at the moment. The paperwork is yet to be done and things will be locked once both the stakeholders mutually agree on certain aspects. Given the way things are proceeding at the moment, it’s going to be a yes from DP.”