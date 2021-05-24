Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead is one of the much-awaited films. As fans are eagerly waiting for SLB’s magnum opus, his next film is already making headlines. Interestingly, the latest report claims the filmmaker is reuniting with Deepika Padukone.
After Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is already planning for his next film Baiju Bawra. As per reports, the filmmaker has been fine-tuning the script for the past year to bring the epic back to life for the modern-day audience.
Now as per Pinkvilla, SLB is very keen on bringing Deepika Padukone on board to play the role of a female lead in the film. A source close to the development said, “Ever since Bhansali decided to revisit Baiju Bawra, he was clear on getting Deepika on board the film to play the role of dacoit queen, Roopmati, from the 1952 original. Both Deepika and SLB have done multiple meetings to discuss the film and the character and the talks are in the advanced stage at the moment. The paperwork is yet to be done and things will be locked once both the stakeholders mutually agree on certain aspects. Given the way things are proceeding at the moment, it’s going to be a yes from DP.”
Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his team are planning from now itself to ensure that combination dates of actors are not an issue for his film Baiju Bawra. The source further stated, “While Bhansali is currently working on the edit and post-production of Gangubai, there is a team in his workplace that taking tiny steps in the prep work of Baiju Bawra. Conversations with other actors, who are expected to be a part of the film are also in progress. An official announcement will be made once the entire cast that SLB wants is locked.”
Bhansali and Deepika Padukone were in talks for quite a while and it is already in an advanced stage. However, we still have to wait for the official confirmation. Baiju Bawra seemingly the filmmaker’s dream project and hence, he is going all out to get the casting bang on without any compromises on his vision. He is also working on the music as it would be a key aspect of this story.
The report further claims that Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants this album to have the best compositions of his career.
