Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt seems to have faced the maximum wrath of the pandemic. The film which was supposed to be wrapped up in 2020 and released in the same year, is yet to see the light of the day. Now the latest report shares an update regarding the shoot of the film.

For the unversed, Bhansali’s film is based on the life of its titular character Gangubai Kathiawadi is an adaptation of a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s popular novel Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. The film has been under the production stage for two years now. It will tell the story of the time she was conned by her lover till she became the madam of the lanes of Kamathipura.

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi’s shoot was almost completed earlier this year. The second wave of coronavirus pandemic hit the country when three days of filming was remaining of completion. Now filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is stuck as there is no hope of a quick changeover in the current deadlock.

A source close to the project has revealed the situation to Bollywood Hungama. The source said, “Gangubai Kathiawadi needs only three more shooting days. It’s part of a background song filmed on Alia Bhatt—she has no lip-sync songs in this film—which is almost complete. Bhansali was on the verge of completing it when shooting was called off.”

The report further claims that the makers of the film will have a lavish set at Film City will be up until the remaining shooting is done. The source said, “It’s costing the co-producers Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada close to 3 lakh rupees per day to keep the set from being demolished. This works out less uneconomical than re-constructing the set when shooting resumes.”

On asked when the producers of the film Gangubai Kathiawadi expect to resume and complete the remaining song, the source said, “Not anytime soon. Even if the lockdown ends Bhansali has decided to take no risks by resuming the shoot immediately. He won’t complete that remaining 3-day shooting until the second wave of the Covid declines.”

