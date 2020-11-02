Hussain Zaidi: "Narrated My Concepts To Many Reputed Houses; In Few Months They're On Screen Without Me Knowing" - EXCLUSIVE

The debate over the credits and due to the writers has been on for ages. Many have been vocal and have been fighting against the disparity. Opening up about the same is celebrated author Hussain Zaidi and his partner at Golden Pen Jaspinder Singh Kang. The two joined Koimoi for an exclusive conversation, where they spoke about the injustice towards writers and what their collaboration is doing to make sure it doesn’t happen from their end. Read on!

Advertisement

Hussain Zaidi is gearing up for his written show Lahore Confidential and is even the man behind Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The writer in a recent exclusive chat opened up how writers are still a long way from getting justice in Bollywood. He even revealed how he has been a victim after his story ideas were stolen and made into films without giving him credits.

Advertisement

When asked if writers are finally getting their credits and dues, Hussain Zaidi said, “Writers are not been given justice in this industry. When people say content is the king, then content creators are poppers. Robbing stories, illegally adapting their stories, not giving their credits is not justice for the writers. It has happened with me too, I have narrated my concepts to many reputed houses, and in a few months, it is on the screen and without me even knowing. If it can happen to me who is already a well-known author, imagine what about the ones who have just started.”

Hussain Zaidi added, “How will the content become the king if you are not respecting your writers? This problem is only persistent in the Hindi film industry; other industries are respecting the writers.”

Meanwhile, Hussain Zaidi and Jaspinder Singh Kang’s Golden Pen was made in the year 2018 with the moto of writers first. The association helps budding writers find a platform, be it in the form of a book, a film or a web show. Kung, who was also in conversation with Koimoi opened up on how their association ensures that the writers are getting everything bit they deserve.

Hussain Zaidi’s partner Jaspinder Singh Kang said, “our contracts itself make sure that writers get their deserved credits and dues. Every single contract that we have made clearly say that the credits will be given to the author. We are not only acknowledging the author but also the publishing house that is behind them. Because they are ones who are investing, so that is something that we always ensure. I find it very unfortunate that some people don’t acknowledge the founding stone of the whole project.”

For more details, Stick to Koimoi!

Must Read: Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Shoots For Forrest Gump’s Ping Pong Scene, PICS Go Viral!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube