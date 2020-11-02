Everything is uncertain in the year 2020. Since March, Indians have experienced severe lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. For the past few weeks, people have started stepping out, however, the threat of the virus is still not gone away. From Ganesh festival to Navratri, everything had to be celebrated that a small scale or at home. Looks like Diwali 2020 is going to be the same for all, including celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Ekta Kapoor and others.

For years, Big B and have Ekta have thrown lavish Diwali parties. It is always a star-studded evening with almost all the celebs coming together to celebrate the festival of lights. Sadly, it looks like the year 2020 will affect this Diwali bash too.

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, Amitabh Bachchan and Ekta Kapoor won’t be hosting Diwali 2020 parties this year. One of the major reasons is COVID-19 pandemic. As the number of cases is still not reducing, no one wishes to take the risk. Along with the pandemic, the industry has lost several gems this year.

Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in April this year. Earlier this year, his sister Ritu Nanda and a relative of Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan also passed away. Hence, the Bachchan family doesn’t wish to host a party. Also, Big B along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya had also tested COVID-19 positive weeks ago.

Talking about Ekta Kapoor, the report mentioned that the TV Czarina has no plans of hosting any Diwali 2020 due to the ongoing circumstances. Even Kapoor was quite heartbroken with the losses the industry dealt with this year.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. The show is running successfully for more than a decade now. It is still ruling the TRP charts like always.

Talking about Ekta Kapoor, the producer is all set to entertain the audience with 15 new shows.

