The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar Reveals The Comedian Lives In A Bigger House Than Him!

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. Recently, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani appeared on the show to promote their upcoming movie Laxmii. Well, we all know whenever Akshay comes to the show, he takes everyone’s class. This time too, the superstar didn’t fail our expectations.

In the episode, we saw the ace comedian asking Khiladi Kumar if his schedule had gone for a task after the 21-days nationwide lockdown was announced. Akshay Kumar had a savage reply to Kapil’s question. He said, “Khud 365 din kamaye, lekin mera calendar chhota kar de (He himself works 365 days a year but wants me to work less).”

Kapil Sharma exclaimed that he was very happy about it but Akshay Kumar went on and said, “Mere ko to kabhi nazar nahi aaya tu khush? (But I have never seen you happy about it).”

Later we see Kapil Sharma admitting that he once got jealous of Akshay Kumar when he saw him doing an ad. Akshay Kumar replied, “Kyuki uska brand ambassador pehle ye tha,” leaving everyone in splits.

Then Akshay Kumar humorously told Kiara that no one loots SONY TV like Kapil Sharma. He said, “Jitna yeh aadmi idhar show mein loot ta hai na, koi nahi loot ta. Ek din main iske ghar gaya tha. Itna bada ghar toh mera nahi hai (The amount this man earns from this show, no one does. I went to his house one day. Even my house is not so big).”

The episode was full of entertaining stunts like The Kapil Sharma Show team giving quirky gifts to Akshay on his silver jubilee and Kapil flirting with Kiara in his character of Rajesh Arora. He asked Kiara if she can fall from a truck. When asked about the reason, he mentioned a famous scene from Kiara’s movie Kabir Singh in which she falls from a bike and kisses Shahid Kapoor. Then he adds, if Kiara would fall from the truck, she might end up marrying him.

