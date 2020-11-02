Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta Shares Her 'Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua' Moment & Truly, She Looks Magical!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has turned into a must-watch amongst its niche audience over the years. Just not the daily updates, but fans want to keep up with every scoop of every star as well. Be it Dilip Joshi recently finding his Dayaben on India’s Best Dancer sets or the Neha Mehta scenario – the show makes headline every now and then. Today, it’s Munmun Dutta and her love moment.

When it comes to Bollywood songs in the romantic genre, Pyaar Hua Ikrar Hua will always remain a classic. It was Raj Kapoor and Nargis’ sizzling chemistry along with melodious voices that made it extra special. Munmun just shared a recent post channelling her ‘modern’ Nargis.

Munmun Dutta shared a picture of herself sitting in front of wall graffiti. The artwork witnessed a man in a coat, holding an umbrella for his angel. Our Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita posed in multiple ways and looked utmost gracious.

In the pictures, Munmun Dutta could be seen wearing a lacy white Bardot top. She matched her attire with a pencil skirt and nude heels. “Pyar Hua Ikraar Hua Hai. Pyar Se Phir Kyu Darrta Hai Dil,” she captioned her post.

Raj Anadkat, who plays Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, commented, “Haha Pictures (clapping).”

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta recently shared her opinion on Bigg Boss 14. She termed Kavita Kaushik as rude. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress also went onto share that she finds Rubina Dilaik a strong and entertaining contestant.

“Kavita Kaushik is absolutely rude. Period! Disgusting way of speaking to Eijaz. She forgot her own behaviour with Shardul (Pandit), Pavitra (Punia), Rubina (Dilaik) when she was the captain. Those overreactions, respect for Eijaz today for still being respectful in front of that verbal diarrhoea,” she shared.

Munmun Dutta also went on to reveal her ‘favourite contestants’ from the Bigg Boss 14 house. Tagging Pavitra Punia and Rubina Dilaik as her most-liked, Munmun shared, “To date, my favourites have been Pavitra and Rubina in this show. Both these girls are strong, sorted, and entertaining in their own way. Rest keep changing every day or every week.”

