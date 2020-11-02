Amrita Rao & RJ Anmol Blessed With A Baby Boy - All You Need To Know!

Actress Amrita Rao and husband, RJ Anmol, were blessed with a baby boy on Sunday morning.

“Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings,” a statement issued by the couple’s publicist said.

This is Amrita and Anmol’s first child.

Amrita Rao delivered the baby in the morning and Anmol was with her in the operation theatre all through the delivery, sources told timesofindia.com.

Previously, Amrita and Anmol share a cuddly picture of the two of them where the couple quotes

“For YOU it’s the 10th month…But for Us, ITS THE 9th !!!,” the actress previously shared.

Amrita Rao’s radiant face makes a true blue match to her angelic white dress, as she leans on the proud father-to-be. A symbolic pose indeed, as she holds on to the baby bump with utmost love and care. While our eyes are in disbelief she doesn’t seem to have packed on any pregnancy weight at all!

She further revealed to her fans that she is too excited to share the good news with them and that she is sorry she had to keep the news tucked in her belly all this while…”the baby arrives soon.”

