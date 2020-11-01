Koimoi already informed you last week that Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash’s residence was searched by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and found 1.7 grams of charas and two bottles of CBD (Cannabidiol) oil. Reportedly on Saturday, she has filed an anticipatory bail application in the sessions court, as confirmed by her lawyer. The application is expected to be heard on Tuesday.

Advertisement

For the unversed, NCB raided Karishma’s residence on 27th October. She wasn’t at home at that time and a raid was conducted in the presence of her acquaintance. According to NCB, her name was taken by one of the peddlers investigated by the agency.

Advertisement

According to The Indian Express, Karishma Prakash, seeking protection from the arrest, has contended that the possession of such a small quantity of charas can, at the most, attract one year in prison. Hence, citing a Supreme Court ruling according to which custodial interrogation is not necessary for offences attracting less than seven years imprisonment, Prakash has stated that her personal liberty should not be taken away.

Meanwhile talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, he is still alive in his fans’ hearts. Recently, the late actor’s young polish fan named Zbigs took to Twitter and appealed to other members of the movement that they should watch Sushant’s movies instead of celebrating Halloween.

Zbigs posted a video on Twitter in which he is seen saying, “I want everyone to remember Sushant Singh Rajput, who is in heaven among us. I also believe Sushant is an angel shining like a very bright star. I am doing this on behalf of his family, friends and all those who love him.”

He added,”Sushant Singh Rajput, wherever you are, I am sure you are watching us. And I, on behalf of everyone, say, hum tumko bahut pyaar karte hai.” Have a look at the video here.

Well, what’s your opinion on Karishma Prakash filing for bail and Sushant Singh Rajput’s young fan’s appeal? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

Must Read: Suhana Khan As Ariana Grande & Sonam Kapoor As Marilyn Monroe, Check Out Their Stunning Halloween Looks!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube