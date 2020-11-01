Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday Special! Devdas To Guzaarish, Movies That’ll Make You Fall In Love With Her

She is called one of the most beautiful women in the world and rightly so. Today, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her 47th birthday. Wishes are pouring in for the gorgeous and talented actress from her friends, colleagues and fans on all social media. Since it’s Sunday, one can spend it by watching one or more of her amazing films.

If you are wondering which movie to watch, well, we have listed down some of her best. Ash, who made her debut during the 90s in Bollywood is still ruling millions of hearts. So check out some of her amazing films that you can watch if you haven’t already.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan looked magical together in this 1999 film. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it is one of the most tragic romantic sagas. The film also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. The love triangle is one of the best in Bollywood that will make you cry your heart out.

Devdas

Another masterpiece by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The blue-eyed beauty starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit. Ash played the role of Paro, Devdas’ (SRK) childhood lover who gets married off to an older guy. Both of them are shattered and find some kind of solace and friendship in Chandramukhi (Madhuri). The birthday girl looks drop-dead gorgeous in the Bengali avatar. One can’t take their eyes of both the actresses in the movie. It also has brilliant direction and soul-crushing music.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

In this 2016 movie by Karan Johar, we get to see the bold and sensuous side of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor is crackling in the movie that also stars Anushka Sharma. Yet again, she looks ethereal in every scene that she appears. It’s a package of emotional love story, beautiful music, superb performances and exotic locations.

Dhoom 2

The birthday girl is quite bada** and s*xy in the movie and we love it! Her chemistry with Hrithik Roshan is too hot to handle. The way she talks will steal your hearts, and the way he dances will make you say ‘Crazy Kiya Re’. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra.

Jodhaa Akbar

A story of the great Mughal Emperor Akbar and his wife Jodhaa portrayed by two good looking people – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, it is one of the best periodic films in Bollywood. The magnificent sets, mesmerising music, their calming and mature chemistry and performances will make you fall in love.

Guru

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya’s Guru is one of the best Bollywood movies to be made. AB is spectacular in Mani Ratnam’s 2007 drama. We get to see their characters Guru and Sujata going through several ups and downs in life, yet sticking together. Watch if for their powerful acts and chemistry.

Josh

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya’s first film together, but as siblings. Released in 2000, SRK and Ash entertained as with their sibling bond. They were hilarious throughout the film. Josh is an action-packed drama which also stars Priya Gill and Chandrachur Singh.

Guzaarish

Another gem by Sanjay Leela Bhansali starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik plays a quadriplegic magician in the movie and Ash essays his nurse of 12 years. The movie focuses on the topic of euthanasia, a person requesting to end their life medically to avoid the pain and suffering. The movie has magical music and performances that will leave an impact on you.

We wish Aishwarya a very happy and happening birthday!

Which one is your favourite from the list? Let us know in the comments section below.

