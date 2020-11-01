Shah Rukh Khan Birthday! Fans Have THESE Grand & Safe Plans To Make The Day Special

We are just a day away from celebrating the birthday of Bollywood’s Badshah. Yes, we are talking about Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar turns 55 tomorrow. Every year, thousands of fans gather outside his Mannat mansion and shower him with birthday wishes, love and lots of gifts.

Sadly, this year, nothing is the same. Due to COVID-19 and social distance rules, people are not allowed to be together in a group. Hence, SRK fans cannot wish him by gathering outside at Mannat. In fact, on Twitter, the superstar himself requested his fans not to come outside his house. During an #AskSRK session, Khan wrote, “Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar…thodha door se yaar.”

However, nothing can stop the Shah Rukh Khan fans to celebrate their icon’s birthday. A lot of fan groups have found a way to make sure their superstar feels special on this big day. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, SRKians will go for a virtual birthday celebration this year at a grand level.

One of the members of Shah Rukh Khan fans group, Yash Paryani said, “This year, we need to do everything virtually but ensure the celebrations are still grand, considering it’s a festival for us. Fans will have a virtual experience of being at Mannat from Sunday midnight through live streaming.”

Yash informed that a lot of fans across the globe can be a part of this virtual celebrations. 5000 fans are expected to join the virtual party. They will share the link to the same with as many people. They will also have a cake to cut that day. There will be games, SRK quizzes and interactions with fans throughout.

The Shah Rukh Khan fan club member shared about the good deed they will do on their superstar’s birthday. “Even if he can’t, I’m sure he will do something special because he loves his fans and treats them like family.” They will distribute 5555 COVID kits, masks and sanitisers along with 5555 meals to people, visit orphanages and old-age homes. Well, that’s quite a good charitable work on SRK’s birthday.

It looks like it is going to be a birthday full of love, good work and happiness for SRK and his fans! Not even pandemic can stop the celebration.

