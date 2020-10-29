Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & John Abraham Starrer Pathan To Release On Diwali 2021?

IPL 2020 fever is on and Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan, along with his family, is in Dubai cheering for his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Although fans have been seeing on TV lately, they miss watching him on the big screen.

For nearly two years, the actor has been on sabbatical since his last release Aanand L. Rai’s directorial Zero. Since then fans have been eagerly waiting for him to announce his next film.

Now, if reports are to believed, King Khan will be collaborating with WAR director Sidharth Anand’s next film Pathan. The film will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in important roles. The multistarrer film will be an action-packed entertainer.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathan will be a part of YRF’s prestigious 50 years slate. The makers have also locked the release date of the film. A source has revealed to the publication that the much-awaited multistarrer film is said to be during the Diwali 2021 weekend. The source said, “Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra go down a long way and most of the SRK – YRF films have arrived during the Diwali weekend. Pathan will be no different. They are planning the schedule as well as post-production in a manner that the film releases on Diwali next year.”

The report further stated that Sidharth Anand’s next film Pathan is scheduled to go on floors in November. The makers are planning to shoot in Mumbai, where solo portions of Shah Rukh Khan will be completed. While John Abraham and Deepika Padukone will shoot for a marathon schedule at overseas locations from early next year. Quoting the source, the publication said, “It’s going to be one of the biggest action films of Bollywood and what better than Diwali for this Dhamaka.”

However, it’s worth pointing out that Shah Rukh Khan will not only appear in the film Pathan but also a couple of other films. The actor will be playing a double role for an untitled film with south filmmaker Atlee. He will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra as a cameo.

