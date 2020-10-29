Fatima Sana Shaikh On Being Replaced In Bhoot Police: “They Cast According To Their Liking…”

Fatima Sana Shaikh is in a happy phase currently. The beauty will be next seen in Ludo starring Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi amongst others. She also is a part of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari. But one film that her fans were most excited for was Bhoot Police, alongside Ali Fazal and Saif Ali Khan. However, the cast underwent major changes just within a year.

For the unversed, earlier the makers had planned the film with Ali Fazal, Fatima and Saif. However, that was back in 2019 and now within a year, things have turned upside down. Now, the cast includes Saif alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor.

But nothing can pull Fatima Sana Shaikh down. The beauty addressed the fact that she was replaced in Bhoot Police and had nothing but positivity to spread. In a conversation with DNA, the Thugs Of Hindostan actress said, “First it was with Fox Star Hindi and now it’s with some other production house (Ramesh Taurani’s Tips). So, that was a massive change. Things are not that bigger and I am not upset. I mean, this is how it is. People make films and want it to be the best. They cast according to their liking and it’s fine.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh also shared how there’s no use being bitter about such things. “Yes, but I had Ludo and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari. Koi baat nahi, aur kaam milega (No problem. I’ll get more work) What to do now? We can’t be bitter about everything,” added the actress.

More power to Fatima for her positive approach!

Meanwhile, recently Jacqueline Fernandez expressed her excitement for Bhoot Police.

It was last month when the makers made the official announcement on the project. They took to their Twitter handle and wrote, “#SaifAliKhan & @arjunk26 join the cast of ‘Bhoot Police’! This spooky adventure comedy to go on floors by the end of this year. @tipsofficial in association with #12thStreetEntertainment presents #BhootPolice, Produced by @RameshTaurani & @puriakshai, Directed by #PavanKirpalani.”

All’s well that ends well. We can’t wait to see Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez spook us on the big screens.

