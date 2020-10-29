Mika Singh SLAMMED By Netizens For Abusing A Troll On Twitter!

Popular singer Mika Singh is known to be in controversies ever since Rakhi Sawant kiss controversy happened. Now, Aankh Marey singer is making headlines as he has left his fans in shock after abusing a troll on social media. Yes, you have read it right! Read the article to know more.

Mika Singh’s songs are always loved all over the globe. His recent song from Ginny Weds Sunny titled Sawan Mein Lag Gayi is also breaking records. We can’t stop our feet from dancing whenever his songs get played. But online trolling is something that no one can escape from. Recently the singer also got trolled on social media.

On 24th October, Mika Singh took to Twitter and posted a photo of him with an actress. In the caption, he asked fans to guess the actress by giving options of Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Shefali Jariwala, Nora Fatehi, or Chahatt Khanna. His caption read, “Good evening can anybody guess the name of this gorgeous girl? @saraalikhan95 @katrinakaif @chahattkhanna @shefalijariwala @kareenakapoorkhan @norafatehi..??????? #hothonpebas …”

Reacting to the 49-year old singer’s tweet, one social media user reacted and wrote, “Boycotting Bollywood, so no way concern with them.” After this Tweet, Mika Singh responded with foul words in the Hindi language that will surely shock you. Have a look at the tweet below.

Boycotting Bollywood …so no way concern with them. — Marut Dev Sharma (@marutdevsharma) October 24, 2020

As you can see, Mika Singh commented, “Chup L*du.” And In the reply, the user also commented, “same to you l*du.” Meanwhile, Mika Singh went on to face massive criticism for his foul language on the microblogging site. Netizens slammed him for his manners. One such comment reads, “Showing your class well done.” Another user took a jibe at the singer and wrote, “Kitne logo ko tum chup kroge. Ab tum logo ka zamana gya. Bhut ho gya inlogo ka nautanki. Ab dheere dheere inka ast hona bhut zaroori hain.”

Chup lodu — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 25, 2020

Well, no doubt being a celebrity is difficult as you need to act cool in all situations otherwise online trolls can reach to any extent to hurt your mental peace. What’s your opinion on Mika Singh’s reply to the troll? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

