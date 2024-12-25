The Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding was certainly one of the biggest events of the year, which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood, along with some Hollywood celebs.

The pre-wedding festivities and the wedding ceremony featured performances by many artists, including singer Mika Singh. Mika, who never shies away from putting across his opinions, has now revealed that he is upset with Anant Ambani as he did not get an expensive watch as a gift, which some other celebs received.

Mika Singh is Upset with Anant Ambani for Not Gifting Him a Rs. 2 Crore Watch

Mika Singh recently appeared in an interview with The Lallantop, where he candidly talked about how he was paid a lot of money for performing at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding. However, he is upset with the Ambanis as they did not gift him a luxury watch. As per reports, the Ambanis gifted a Rs. 2 crore Audemars Piguet limited-edition luxury watch to celebs like Shah Rukh Khan.

“I went to perform at Anant Ambani’s wedding. He distributed a lot of money to everyone, even to me. But I am angry about one thing: I did not get the watch that all the other close people got,” Mika said jokingly. He further asked Anant Ambani that if he happens to watch his interview, he should consider gifting him a watch.

Mika Opens Up About His Performance Fee for the Anant-Radhika Wedding

When asked how much he was paid for his performance at the wedding, Mika did not reveal the amount but said it was enough to sustain him for at least five years. “I was paid a lot of fees. But I cannot tell you how much this amount was. But if you want to guess, I can say that I got so much money that I could easily spend five years with it. I don’t have any special expenses. So I could easily spend five years with that money,” Mika said.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12, 2024, after multiple pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Mumbai, and on a cruise. The wedding was attended by numerous celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Ananya Panday, John Cena, and the Kardashians.

