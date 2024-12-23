Parineeti Chopra recently surprised the audience when she appeared on stage during Karan Aujla’s concert in Mumbai. The Tauba Tauba singer concluded his It Was All A Dream tour in the City of Dreams on December 21, 2024.

Several Bollywood celebs attended the event, including Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar. Meanwhile, Parineeti went on the stage and sang a duet with the singer. She also called Karan Aujla her “3 AM friend,” who has always been there for her.

Parineeti Chopra Talks About Her Special Bond With Karan Aujla

During his concert in Mumbai, Punjabi superstar Karan Aujla called Parineeti Chopra on the stage, and the audience erupted in cheers. The two then performed the song Pehle Lalkare Naal from the actress’ film Amar Singh Chamkila.

Following the performance, Parineeti called Karan Aujla her “brother,” who does not mind helping her out even at 3 AM. “I could never say no to this man. He is my brother, my friend. I sleep early, but if I wake up at 3 in the morning, I can only call him. Make some noise for him!” Fans love the adorable bond between the two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑#ਗੀਤਾਂ #ਦੀ #ਮਸ਼ੀਨ (@fanpage_karanaujla_official)

Karan Aujla then paid tribute to the late Punjabi singer Chamkila by announcing, “I grew up listening to his songs, and whatever I am today is because of him.” Apart from Parineeti, Vicky Kaushal also joined Karan Aujla on stage during the show and danced to his viral song, Tauba Tauba. The two shared an emotional moment as Vicky said, “Karan, my brother, is a little younger than me in age, but he has faced more struggles than I have in life.”

“The journey this man has had truly makes him deserving to shine as brightly as the star he is today. I am so proud, so proud of him. I know your parents are here with us in spirit, blessing us, and giving us love. I want you to know that Mumbai loves you, Punjab loves you,” Vicky added.

The concert was a star-studded affair, and along with Parineeti and Vicky, several other Bollywood and Internet celebs were seen grooving to Karan Aujla’s songs. These include Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Sophie Choudry, and Munawar Faruqui.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Is Anshul Garg Collaborating With Selena Gomez For A Hindi Song? Music Producer Reveals

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News