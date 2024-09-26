Bollywood’s handsome heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has stolen millions of hearts with his magical moves in the recent dance song Tauba Tauba.

While he is no longer single after marrying actress Katrina Kaif, female fans were heart broken by the surprising news. While their marriage was one of Bollywood’s most talked-about weddings, Vicky once reflected on his relationship with Katrina when they started seeing each other.

In a throwback appearance on We Are Yuvaa’s Be A Man Yaar episode, Vicky opened up about how he initially couldn’t believe that Katrina was giving him attention. He said, “I had trouble coming to terms with that reality that I can. Those factors were never the reason why I fell in love with Katrina. When I to know the human side of her, I fell in love with her. When I got to know her, I was fully in love with her, and I knew that I would want to have her as my life companion. Nothing else matters. First, I used to feel odd getting attention from her.”

He continued, “I used to be like ‘Heh? Are you okay?’ Not that I wasn’t giving a lot of attention, it was mutual. For me also, being from the outside and not knowing her as a human being, she was a phenomenon. She still is. It’s just that the human side also added.”

Vicky further expressed that initially, he wondered why Katrina was interested in me but admitted that she was a lovely human being. He also praised his wife and said that his attraction to Katrina went beyond physical appearance.

He expressed his admiration for her compassion towards people and the environment and shared that their relationship began when he asked her out for dinner via text. Recalling the decision to marry, Vicky shared that there was no suspense or uncertainty about their marriage.

From the very beginning, they both knew their relationship was serious and aimed at something lasting. Vicky explained that they both mutually understood that they were in it for a lifelong commitment.

The actor also said that their marriage was not a question for them but rather a discussion that they had when they decided to take the next step in their relationship. Katrina and Vicky married in 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

