It is not a secret that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producer Vashu Bhagnani is embroiled in an ugly controversy with the film’s director, Ali Abbas Zafar. Both parties have accused each other of severe accusations, such as alleged financial cheating and fraud. Amid this, Bhagnani has also accused the OTT streaming platform Netflix of allegedly cheating him of a whopping 47.37 crore.

Talking to the Economic Times about the same, the producer claimed that Netflix still has not given him the money they owed. However, the OTT streaming platform was quick to react to the allegations. They have denied all the allegations by the producer.

Vashu Bhagnani revealed that the OTT streaming platform has allegedly cheated and conspired against the rights of his three films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Raniganj, and Hero No 1. The producer has filed a police complaint against Los Gatos Production Services India, through which the OTT platform conducts its content investments in India. A complaint also has been filed against Zoo Digital India. The report claimed that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) summoned the production services firm.

However, Netflix quickly released a statement saying, “These claims are completely unfounded. Indeed, it’s Pooja Entertainment that owes Netflix money. We have a strong track record of partnership with the Indian creative community and are working with the authorities to resolve this dispute.” Not only this, but the OTT platform further revealed that they registered a civil dispute against Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment for non-payment.

Meanwhile, the controversy between Vashu Bhagnani and Ali Abbas Zafar has become murkier. Initially, Ali accused Bhagnani of non-payment of a whopping 7.30 crore dues. However, the producer slapped back at the director, accusing him of alleged money siphoning, financial fraud and scam. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starred Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles for the unversed. The movie was a massive box office failure.

