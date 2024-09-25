Alia Bhatt redefines herself as an artist with every movie. Her upcoming film, Jigra, will show a completely different side of the actress, and it has a connection with her daughter, Raha. Recently, in a conversation with Karan Johar, Alia revealed her reasons behind signing this Vasan Bala-helmed project. She will be playing a protective big sister to Vedang Raina’s character. Scroll below for the deets.

Alia’s upcoming movie has been gathering all the right buzz, and the anticipation is rising with each day. The movie features Aditya Nanda, Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran, Alia, and Vedang. The Raazi actress is also one of the film producers, along with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra.

Recently, Alia Bhatt reunited with her RRR co-star, Jr NTR, in a conversation with Karan Johar, where she opened up about how she changed after Raha’s birth. She revealed how it was a reason behind doing Jigra. The actress said, “When I signed Jigra, I think I was in my tigress mood. I was in my most protective avatar–like no one come near her. That was the energy. That’s why I always say destiny, luck, life has so much to play in things going a certain way for you..” She was also amazed at the timing when the movie came to her.

Alia continued, “Forget the fate of Jigra, the fact that it came to me also, I was like, ‘Wow, what is the timing of this?’ that I am feeling this way and it came, and it had all of those things laced over it.” The Jigra star further discussed how her focus has shifted to Raha.

Jigra’s teaser trailer came out a few days back, and it beautifully showcased Alia Bhatt’s protective yet fierce side. Now, the fans know where she channeled so much emotion for the film. The fans praised the teaser trailer and were stunned to see Alia Bhatt in that avatar.

It follows the story of Satya and her brother, who is imprisoned in a foreign country. Satya must transform and do everything in her power to rescue her brother and bring him to safety. The film’s theatrical trailer is all set to drop tomorrow. Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, will be released on October 11.

